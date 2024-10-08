Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.5 °C, check weather forecast for October 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 9, 2024 28.18 °C Light rain October 10, 2024 27.78 °C Overcast clouds October 11, 2024 29.91 °C Light rain October 12, 2024 30.38 °C Light rain October 13, 2024 30.29 °C Light rain October 14, 2024 30.15 °C Overcast clouds October 15, 2024 30.79 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.88 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.53 °C Light rain Chennai 28.66 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.11 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.53 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.62 °C Few clouds Delhi 32.15 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 8, 2024, is 29.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.5 °C and 31.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.15 °C and 28.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 288.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 8, 2024

