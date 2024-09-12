Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 12, 2024
Sep 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on September 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 12, 2024, is 28.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 28.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, September 13, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.95 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 13, 2024
|28.92 °C
|Light rain
|September 14, 2024
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 15, 2024
|29.04 °C
|Light rain
|September 16, 2024
|28.15 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|28.3 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|27.38 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|27.25 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
