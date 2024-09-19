Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.78 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 20, 2024 27.37 °C Scattered clouds September 21, 2024 27.63 °C Broken clouds September 22, 2024 28.36 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 28.53 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 28.92 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 28.39 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 27.39 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.23 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 32.05 °C Light rain Chennai 32.12 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.87 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.82 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 19, 2024, is 27.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.78 °C and 28.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.68 °C and 28.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 105.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

