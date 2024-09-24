Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on September 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on September 24, 2024, is 27.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.99 °C and 27.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.69 °C and 27.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 73.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 25, 2024 26.88 °C Very heavy rain
September 26, 2024 26.53 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 27, 2024 27.65 °C Moderate rain
September 28, 2024 28.66 °C Moderate rain
September 29, 2024 27.8 °C Light rain
September 30, 2024 28.07 °C Light rain
October 1, 2024 28.5 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain
Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mumbai weather update on September 24, 2024
Mumbai weather update on September 24, 2024

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Follow Us On