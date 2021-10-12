Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai woman police officer gets bail after held by ACB in bribery case
Mumbai woman police officer gets bail after held by ACB in bribery case

  • ACP Sujata Patil claimed, in a social media message, that she had a clean record in the police force for 34 years and her arrest for bribery was a conspiracy.
ACP Sujata Patil was held while allegedly caught accepting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 in an ACB laid trap from a man. (Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 10:27 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An assistant commissioner of police who was trapped by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau last week while allegedly accepting a bribe secured bail on Tuesday and claimed she was innocent. 

ACP Sujata Patil claimed, in a social media message, that she had a clean record in the police force for 34 years and her arrest for bribery was a conspiracy. 

Patil was held in a trap on Friday while allegedly accepting 40,000 from a man, who wanted a case registered in connection with his shop. Since the trap was laid in the evening, and norms forbid women from being arrested post sunset, Patil was arrested the next day, ACB officials had said.

Tuesday, October 12, 2021
