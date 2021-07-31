Mumbai: Yusuf Lakdawala’s son accuses stepmother of theft

The legal battle between builder Yusuf Lakdawala and his wife Sabina has taken another turn with his son Feroz accusing Sabina, his stepmother, of theft.

Lakdawala, a 75-year-old Mumbai-based builder, is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this year in a land grabbing case. Feroz is his son from his first marriage, while Sabina is his second wife.

Feroz submitted a letter to Bandra police on Wednesday, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times. According to the letter, the matter came to light when Feroz checked the locker in his house on his father’s instructions. “Dad gave me his locker combination as only he and Sabina had access to the locker. He had to check whether valuables worth ₹1.5 lakh, including Rolex watches and my mother’s diamond set, were there. To our surprise, when we came home and opened the locker, all the valuables were missing,” the letter stated.

Feroz informed his father about the same and then submitted the application to the police on the latter’s instructions.

Senior inspector Nikhil Kapse from Bandra police station confirmed that the application has been received and said they are investigating the matter.

Sabina was earlier booked for allegedly assaulting Feroz’s wife Noorie in their Bandra house due to a property dispute. Noorie had registered a complaint against Sabina in connection with the alleged incident on July 4 this year. Sabina had subsequently moved the Bombay high court (HC) seeking to quash the case. She had also stated that Lakdawala had assured to give her half the property.

The Bombay HC, while hearing Sabina’s application on quashing the assault FIR, had sought Lakdawala’s view on whether he would like to amicably settle the dispute between him and Sabina.

Advocate Kartikeya Desai, for Feroz and Noorie, said, “Since Lakdawala is lodged in Arthur Road Central Jail, a video call was arranged between him and his lawyers on Friday afternoon. However, he has not made up his mind about this.”