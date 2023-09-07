3 dead, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Mumbai: Three persons died, and two sustained grievous injuries on Wednesday after their speeding car jumped over the road divider on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and collided with a truck on the opposite lane. The incident occurred near Bajrang Dhaba in Sativali village of Vasai around 6am, an officer from Waliv police station said, adding, “The driver of the car seemed to have lost control over the vehicle while driving towards Gujarat. All five people in the car were residents of Rajasthan and were on their way back home after visiting their relatives in Mumbai.” (HT PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Ashokkumar Pappuram Singhania, Banwarilal Babulal Jedhia and Kishan Badgujar, while the injured were Subhash Valmiki Shotra and Govardhan Sharma. According to the police, all the occupants of the car were related to each other and aged between 35 and 40.

While one of the men was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, the other two men succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

“The speeding car jumped over the divider and went onto the other lane which goes towards Mumbai. It then collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction,” the officer added. “The truck was coming to the city from Silvassa. Fortunately, no one in the truck was harmed in the incident. However, both the vehicles were smashed. It was very difficult for us to even get the injured out of the car.”

According to the police, they initially thought the accident was caused by the truck driver, who was detained. “However, after recording the eyewitness’s accounts and checking CCTV footage of the area, we let the truck driver go and booked the car driver – one of the deceased men – for causing death due to negligence.”