Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway to be concretised; Vasai–Virar to get 600 crore for road works

MUMBAI: In an effort to provide a smooth travel experience for commuters, union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the 121-km stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway will be concretised and widened. The work for which, Gadkari said, would commence in a month. Concrete roads are durable and safe and they are considerably less prone to wear and tear defects and potholes. HT Image

Gadkari was in Virar for the golden jubilee celebrations of the Vasai Janata Sahakari Bank. The event was attended by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and MLA Hitendra Thakur where Gadkari said an amount of ₹600 crore would be sanctioned for the renovation of road works in Vasai-Virar region which is a hotspot for potholes.

Gadkari said the national highway will be widened from the existing eight lanes to 12 lanes, covering a 110 km stretch between Dahisar and Talasari. Besides, he also announced a 40-km ring road within the corporation limits and concretisation of the roads that connect the five urban centres in the region to the national highway.

Gadkari was in Vasai-Virar to attend a function organised by Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur. Nallasopara MLA Kshitiij Thakur, Boisar MLA Rajesh Patil, and former VVMC mayors Pravin Shetty, Rajeev Patil, and Narayan Mankar also attended the function.

“The population of Vasai-Virar is increasing rapidly. As a result, vehicular traffic is also increasing. Also, there has been a huge increase in traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Considering all this, we have demanded that all the projects need to be completed at the earliest,” Hitendra Thakur said.

“Finally, our efforts have been fruitful and Gadkari has immediately sanctioned a fund of ₹600 crore for the road works in the region. Work on the said projects would begin in a month,” said Thakur, adding, “During our visit to Delhi, we will bring huge funds for other Vasai-Virar projects as well. After the completion of these projects, the development of Vasai taluka will be quicker.”

“The expenditure of the highway from Mumbai to Delhi has been set to around ₹1 lakh crore. The first phase will not extend to Uran but till Vasai-Virar which will enable citizens to connect till Nariman Point,” said Gadkari.

Projects demanded for twin cities

- Concretisation of five main roads leading from Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway to major towns in the municipal areas namely Virar-Arnala, Nalasopara-Nirmal, Gokhivare-Navghar to Vasai village, Sativali to Gokhivare, and Bapane-Umela-Papadi

- Construction of a 40-metre-wide ring road connecting four major cities in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Area

- Development of a 40-metre wide road from Maswan near Manor on the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway to Ghoti in Shahapur taluka on Samriddhi Highway

- Five railway overbridges and 12 pedestrian bridges in the municipal area

- Pedestrian bridge and underpass on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

- Construction of the main bridge of the coastal road in the Palghar district. Among other key proposals, there is a growing demand for resolving traffic problems in the region, constructing five railway flyovers between Virar and Nalasopara, and building 12 new railway stations at different junctions in the area

