Mumbai: Court acquits man held for killing mother
Mumbai: Court acquits man held for killing mother
The sessions court on Tuesday acquitted a 40-year-old autorickshaw driver for killing his 70-year-old mother Sitabai, on November 10, 2017, for lack of evidence and benefit of the doubt
By Ram Parmar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:33 PM IST

The sessions court on Tuesday acquitted a 40-year-old autorickshaw driver for killing his 70-year-old mother Sitabai, on November 10, 2017, for lack of evidence and benefit of the doubt.

Additional sessions court judge, Mahesh Lone, acquitted Naresh Mahali, 40, a resident of Kharadpada, Vasai (East) after the prosecution failed to produce concrete evidence before the court.

Mahali, a father of five children and widower, was an alcoholic. He would often assault his children and mother. Sitabai had warned him of his actions many times, said defence lawyer Naresh Gaur.

On November 10, his family members left home after he abused and assaulted them in an inebriated state. The same night, Sitabai confronted him. In a fit of rage, Mahali picked up a sickle from the kitchen and slit his mother’s neck. He later went to sleep. The next morning, the family members found Sitabai’s body and informed Waliv police. “Mahali was arrested for murder and was lodged in Thane jail. However, he was released on bail in April 2020, owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, Mahuli stayed in his Vasai home,” Gaur said.

“There were no eyewitnesses present during the trial. The police photographer produced the photo of a kitchen knife before the court, whereas a sickle was used for murder. The photographer too was not questioned by the public prosecutor,” said Gaur.

Even the forensic analysis did not prove the stains on the weapon were the blood of an animal or human. The victim had worn a traditional tribal attire at the time of the incident, but the prosecution produced a sari before the court. Hence, Mahuli was acquitted for the murder due to lack of evidence and failure by the prosecution to prove the murder, the judge added.

