Mumbai-Kolhapur flights resume under new operator

Updated on Oct 05, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Direct flight services between Mumbai and Kolhapur resumed on Tuesday under the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme

The airlines will operate thrice a week between the two cities on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
ByHT Correspondent

Direct flight services between Mumbai and Kolhapur resumed on Tuesday under the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme. It was an initiative by Star Air – the aviation subsidiary of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group.

Earlier, the route was operated by Air Deccan, which began in 2018. The flight operations were later suspended in 2018 after the Union ministry of civil aviation terminated its contract with the airline.

Star Air will operate thrice a week between the two cities on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. It hopes to increase the frequency of daily service, depending on passenger response. The flight is currently priced at around 2,500 one way. The journey by air takes just under an hour, as opposed to between 8 to 10 hours by road.

“The launch of Kolhapur not only celebrates the expansion of Star Air’s travel routes but also marks the airline’s homecoming, as Kolhapur serves as the base of Sanjay Ghodawat Group’s operations,” the company said in a statement.

Shrenik Ghodawat, managing director, Star Air, said, “We are pleased to announce our homecoming flight today to Kolhapur, our nineteenth destination. This city has a long cultural history and is also emerging as a commercial hub. This route will bolster tourism and trade between Mumbai and Kolhapur.”

Wednesday, October 05, 2022
