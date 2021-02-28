Mumbai: Man held for abusing and attacking actor
The Goregaon police have arrested a man for allegedly abusing and attacking a Marathi actor and wife of a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer. The incident occurred on Friday near the Jain Hospital at Goregaon when the woman was on her way home.
According to police, woman was travelling in her car and was looking for a parking space when a man who was reportedly in an inebriated state, approached her and started abusing her. When she objected, the man attacked her, “The man was drunk and created a ruckus,” said the officer.
The officers said that they have arrested the man for abusing (outraging modesty of a woman by words) and attacking the woman under sections 509, 506, 323 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code. The police registered the offence and presented the man in court where he was remanded to judicial custody.
The Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is indicative of the city's temperature, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was at par with the season's highest temperature recorded on February 2 and 21.
Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod hands over resignation to Uddhav Thackeray
The BJP has alleged that the deceased woman was in a relationship with Rathod and he should be booked in the case.
