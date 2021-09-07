Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen vistadome coach hit among train travellers

The vistadome coach on the iconic Deccan Queen has become quite popular among Punekars. The 40-seater coach had over 95% occupancy between Pune and Mumbai while that in the Mumbai-Pune coach was around 50%.

Between September 1 and 6, a total of 626 passengers travelled onboard the vistadome coach between Pune and Mumbai and 316 passengers travelled between Mumbai and Pune.

“The coach is popular on the Mumbai-Pune route and we have seen this on the second outstation train. The occupancy has been above 95% between Pune and Mumbai on most days,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The vistadome coach was introduced for Deccan Queen on August 15 and entire compartment was booked for its inaugural run.

The coach is popular between Mumbai and Pune as passengers get to have a panoramic view of the Western Ghats. The glass-roofed vistadome coach has wide window panes and seats that rotate 360 degrees to provide passengers with a better sightseeing experience.

The coach also has 12 LCD television screens for entertainment, a mini-fridge, automatic sliding compartment doors, an oven, juicer grinder and toilets fitted with ceramic tiles.