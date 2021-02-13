IND USA
mumbai news

Mumbai’s Chinese varsity medical students await lifting of curbs

China’s visa curbs on; students hassled as they won’t get degree sans internship; apps not recognised, some miss classes too.
By Shreya Bhandary and Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:16 AM IST

At a time when higher educational institutes are gearing up to restart and bring their students back on campus in a phased manner for physical classes, medical aspirants pursuing their degree from universities in China are still in the lurch.

After spending months back home due to the Covid-19 lockdown around the world, the recent statement released by the Chinese government still gives no clear deadline on when the ban on international students ends. Earlier this week, Taiwan lifted its ban on international students but mainland China is yet to decide on the matter.

“I had already started my medical internship in January 2020 at First Hospital of Jilin University when the Covid-19 situation in China started getting out of hand and everyone was asked to stay home. By February, our families back home started getting worried and most foreign students flew back home as the country was under severe lockdown restrictions,” said Rajesh P, a final-year student who has been at home in Santacruz since February 2020.

According to the rules in China, MBBS students finish their final-year course and immediately have to complete a 52-week physical internship in assigned hospitals in order to be awarded MBBS degree. While the first, second and third-year MBBS students are currently attending lectures online, final-year students are at a loss as their internship can only be completed once the lockdown restrictions are lifted.

According to data from UNESCO, in 2018 and 2019, China received around 500,000 international students annually — the third highest in the world after the United States and United Kingdom.

Official data shows that in 2018, more than 23,000 Indian students were enrolled in various programmes in China. Indians represent the fourth largest group of international students in China, after South Korea, Thailand and Pakistan.

“Even though we are attending regular lectures online, the fact that many Chinese mobile applications have been banned in India leaves us with very limited options to contact our institute officials and friends in China. Some of our batch mates have also complained about their attendance not being registered since several apps are not recognised in India,” said a third-year medical student on condition of anonymity.

While students in India are in constant touch with Indian Embassy officials in Beijing, many have now started support groups on various social networking sites to reach out to other international students facing the same problem.

“Out of desperation, many of us are sharing our story on Facebook and Instagram, hoping to attract the attention of Indian as well as Chinese government. With lockdown restrictions easing out slowly, even the universities in China can surely start bringing back students to campus in phases and insist on the 14-day quarantine period before starting physical classes,” said another student.

Meanwhile, students in Jianghan University in Wuhan, China, said they had received communication from the university that their degrees will now say ‘MBBS in clinical medicine’.

“My university sent us notice that they are changing our course to clinical medicine. We don’t know what is the meaning of MBBS in clinical medicine,” said Neha, a third-year MBBS student at the university.

Anupam Sah, head of conservation at CSMVS, inspects an artefact during the lockdown. (Image courtesy CSMVS)
Anupam Sah, head of conservation at CSMVS, inspects an artefact during the lockdown. (Image courtesy CSMVS)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s CSMVS to reopen on Tuesday with discounted museum tickets

By Riddhi Doshi, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:14 AM IST
After an 11-month closure necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a phased reopening, starting with four of the institution’s 18 galleries
From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
From February 5 to 8, and again from Feb 10-12, no new cases were recorded in Bhiwandi while one case was reported on February 9. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

With 1 positive case over 7 days, Bhiwandi still cautious

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:52 AM IST
With only one Covid-19 positive case recorded over the last seven days in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), it is no less than a victory against the pandemic for the residents here
A motorist caught flouting traffic rules during the drive in Ulhasnagar. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
A motorist caught flouting traffic rules during the drive in Ulhasnagar. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT)
mumbai news

Special drive: Transgenders help cops handle traffic in Ulhasnagar

By Anamika Gharat, Ulhasnagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Motorists flouting traffic rules in Ulhasnagar were in for a surprise when they were stopped not by the regular traffic police but by transgenders
Sacks of waste dumped on the wetlands of Kharghar. (HT Photo)
Sacks of waste dumped on the wetlands of Kharghar. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai: Kharghar residents complain of foul smell from waste dumped on wetlands

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Several residents of Kharghar had to bear a pungent smell on February 9, following the dumping of sacks filled with unidentified powder on the wetlands of Sector 16, behind Vastu Vihar society in Kharghar
Morning walkers along the highway have been witnessing the rising debris of bio-medical waste in the area that is a risk to health. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Morning walkers along the highway have been witnessing the rising debris of bio-medical waste in the area that is a risk to health. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai residents complain of bio-medical waste being dumped on highway

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Panvel residents are upset at the bio-medical waste being dumped along the JNPT-Kalamboli Highway for the past several days with little official action
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation headquarters. (HT PHOTO)
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation headquarters. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Residents demand cemetery to bury dead animals, birds in Kalyan-Dombivli

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Animal lovers in the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli have demanded a cemetery for the burial of dead animals and birds in the city limits
Redevelopment work at Belapur fire station. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Redevelopment work at Belapur fire station. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Two fire stations in Navi Mumbai to be redeveloped

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:18 AM IST
While the building of Belapur fire station will be ready in three months, the construction of the Airoli building will be completed by early 2022, a senior officer said
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to a beneficiary at Rajawadi Hospital on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to let pvt hospitals vaccinate their in-house HCWs

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The civic body has also conducted audits of 15 of 20 shortlisted private hospitals and a final report is yet to be tabled for approval before granting them permission to conduct the drive
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Two arrested with two pistols, six live cartridges

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Thursday arrested two people from Goregaon and recovered two pistols, six live cartridges and two magazines.
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Woman booked for fraudulently obtaining husband’s bank statements

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:09 AM IST
A Khar resident has been booked for allegedly conniving with a local police officer to illegally obtain bank statements of her husband, using a using forged notice.
An employee sanitises a classroom of a school in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
An employee sanitises a classroom of a school in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Give Class 10 students more time to submit papers for extra marks, say principals from Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
According to principals, nearly 15% students, who are awaiting their documents, might not get the benefit of the extra marks if the deadline is not extended.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT_PRINT)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT_PRINT)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt to seek report from Governor secretariat over aircraft fiasco

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday denied permission to the Governor to use the state’s airplane to travel to Dehradun.
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Dadar Terminus on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Dadar Terminus on Friday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19 vaccination drive sees 50.25% turnout in Maharashtra

By Surendra P Gangan and Mehul Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:54 PM IST
State to give second dose from Monday; Maha sees 3,670 new cases, 36 new deaths, taking tally 2,056,575 and toll to 51,451
Newly appointed president of Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee Nana Patole (centre), heads a tractor rally in Marine Drive, on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Newly appointed president of Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee Nana Patole (centre), heads a tractor rally in Marine Drive, on Friday, February 12, 2021. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

New Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole vows to take party to the top

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress on Friday accused the Central government of being anti-people and anti-farmer
