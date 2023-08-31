Mumbai: In direct contravention of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) notification barring Ganesh idol immersions in Aarey talao this year, several current and former MLAs have declared that they will carry out the immersions with the usual pomp and ostentation, ban or no ban. MLAs and corporators set to defy ban on Ganesh visarjan in Aarey

“We have spoken to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and we are also meeting municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal in the coming week, as he is the chairman of the committee that overlooks ESZs. Any activity in an ESZ needs their permission,” said Atul Bhatkhalkar, BJP MLA from Kandivali. “I have full faith that the committee will take a favourable decision, because Ganesh visarjan at Aarey is a 100-year-old tradition. Visarjan will take place at Aarey at any cost.”

Former Shiv Sena MLA and corporator Vinod Ghosalkar echoed Bhatkhalkar’s words. “We will do the visarjan there even if permission is not given,” he said, adding, “If there is a law-and-order situation, we’re not responsible. This is ours and the people’s decision. The government has to listen.”

The order for the ban was given on August 11, and the Ganeshotsav festival is to be held between September 19 and 28 this year. Around 3,500 idols are immersed in Aarey, 350 of which are big sarvajanik idols.

“The ESZ notification has been in place since 2016, but they have allowed visarjans at Aarey even after,” said Ghosalkar. “We’re not saying we won’t follow the notification but this is very short notice to make arrangements for all the idols elsewhere.” Ghosalkar added that they had the support of MLAs Sunil Prabhu and Ravindra Waikar.

Ashok Patel, a former corporator, said they would be meeting Tukaram Mundhe, CEO of Aarey Milk Colony this week. “The Ganesh visarjan will happen in all its glory in the Aarey talao. This is the stand of our organisation, the Upnagar Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti,” said Patel defiantly.

Stalin D, of the NGO Vanashakti, whose letter to the environment and forest departments, the BMC and the CEO of Aarey Milk Colony prompted the ban on immersions, refuted the possibility that the ban could be repealed. “The municipal commissioner cannot give permission for visarjan, and if he does, we will take the BMC to court,” he said. Stalin added that in addition, the municipal commissioner should be held responsible for not enforcing the notification in previous years.

Rajesh Akre, assistant commissioner of P South Ward, said he had also sought permission to allow immersions from Mundhe but was refused. Alternatives for visarjan are to be made at Marve, Borivali and Juhu Beach by the BMC.

“These MLAs want to break the law and are encouraging others to do the same,” said Stalin. “The delay in the enforcement of the ESZ is no justification for delaying it even longer, and enough time has been given for alternatives to be arranged. My only request to the leaders is to take steps to save the environment, not destroy it.”