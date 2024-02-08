Mumbai’s second Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be maintained at Jogeshwari after Wadi Bunder

Mumbai: The city will get not just a new terminus at Jogeshwari but also a maintenance depot for the upcoming air-conditioned (AC) Vande Bharat sleeper trains. This will be the second depot after Wadi Bunder. Mumbai, India - Feb. 2, 2024: vande bharat proposed car shed at Ram mandir station in Mumbai, India, on Friday, February 2, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In the interim general budget, the Western Railway received a token amount of ₹20 lakh for the ₹60 crore project of developing the depot that is likely to be established between Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir railway stations. Sources said paperwork and other documentation have begun.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The tenders to be invited this month are under preparation,” said a WR official.

WR is working out on redeveloping sites where the next-generation AC Sleeper Vande Bharat semi-high speed trains can be maintained.

The Indian Railway had identified two locations - Mumbai Central and Jogeshwari. Sources said due to the availability of space, Jogeshwari will be better suited for the proposed maintenance depot instead of Mumbai Central.

“This is in addition to developing a terminus at Jogeshwari,” said a WR official.

The Vande Bharat trains will have separate washing lines nominated for 10 trains. There will also be a New Coaching Terminus coming up at Jogeshwari at a cost of ₹69 crore.

This will accommodate 24-car trains once they terminate. As per plans, a 600-metre-long and 12-metre-wide island platform will be created with tracks on either side. An island platform allows passengers to alight and board trains on both sides.

This rail terminus is expected to cater to passengers taking long-distance trains for Gujarat. It will benefit people residing or travelling from areas like Borivali, Kandivali, Andheri, Vasai and parts of the northwestern suburbs who need not travel all the way to Mumbai Central, Dadar and Bandra Terminus.

At Wadi Bunder the Central Railway has already begun works for setting up a facility for maintenance of AC Sleeper Vande Bharat trains. Wadi Bunder coaching depot was built in 1882 and now is being revived to house and maintain Vande Bharat rakes. Work on setting up eight pit lines is undertaken at a cost of ₹54 crore in addition to the construction of sheds and rail lines. It already has a linen washing plant and a huge yard for long-distance trains.

Tenders for manufacturing cum maintenance of 200-energy efficient Vande Bharat Trains were called back in 2021-22. The Railway Board has asked all Zonal Railways to examine locations in detail for the development and up-gradation of maintenance infrastructure of Vande Bharat trains.