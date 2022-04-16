Mumbai’s second viewing deck at Girgaum Chowpatty to open from Sunday
Mumbai: The second viewing deck in the city at Girgaum Chowpatty will be officially opened to the public on Sunday, April 17, said officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This deck will be second to the Dadar viewing deck in the city from where citizens can enjoy an unhindered view of the Arabian sea.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to inaugurate the viewing deck for citizens at 6pm on Sunday. Meanwhile, on Saturday, guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated a sewage treatment plant along with a new bird enclosure and a monkey exhibit at the Byculla Zoo, also known as Veermata Jijabai Bhonsale Udyan.
The zoo authorities are also working on a bio theme park, and grassland ecosystem as part of its expansion plan. Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of Byculla Zoo informed, “We have put 15 monkeys in the new exhibit which is 40 feet tall.”
The Girgaum Chowpatty viewing deck is being constructed on the stormwater drainage (SWD) outfall that releases water into the Arabian sea.
The idea of building a viewing deck at Girgaum was conceived by the BMC in August last year, and construction started in October 2021. According to BMC officials, the viewing deck was being built at a cost of ₹3.5 crore. The deck can accommodate around 500 people and including its passage, around 1,000 people.
The entire area of the deck is 470 square metres that have a seating capacity of 75 people, and the BMC also plans to install solar panels nearby. In total, there are 40 such SWD outfalls in the city and the BMC is planning to explore these for setting up a viewing deck on it.
