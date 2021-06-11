Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai’s SGNP to reopen on Friday
Mumbai’s SGNP to reopen on Friday

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Having been shut since mid-April due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and the ensuing lockdown, the Sanjay Gandhi National Park is slated to reopen from June 15, officials confirmed on Friday. The park will be open from 5am to 7.30am for morning walkers, and from 7.30am to 9am for cyclists and other visitors.

“However, for the safety of captive animals, the roads going to Safari and Rescue centre are closed,” said G Mallikarjuna, chief conservator of forests, SGNP. The move to reopen, he said, is possible since Mumbai falls under level three of unlock guidelines under the state’s Mission Break the Chain. “We are expecting a sizeable footfall. Earlier this year, we had good crowds right up to end February. They started tapering off only in March when cases began rising,” he added.

