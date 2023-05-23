7 WR stations to get facelift under phase one of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Mumbai: Seven stations on the Western Railway (WR) are all set to get a facelift under the first phase of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The seven stations—Charni Road, Grant Road, Jogeshwari, Marine Lines, Malad, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi—will be upgraded at a cost of around ₹50 crore. Mumbai, India - May 22, 2023: A view of Charni Road Railway Station, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

On May 11, the Railway Board gave its approval for soft upgradation works of these railway stations.

The revamp work will involve upgrading basic amenities, façade, drainage system, road and circulating area, boundaries, entry/exit gates, platform surface, plantation.

“We have minutely inspected every aspect of the railway stations. The amenities and basic facilities have been divided into 20 to 25 segments, based on which the facelift will be carried out,” a senior WR official said.

Other passenger amenities like cleanliness of toilet blocks, arresting water leakages in different parts of the station premises, availability of water coolers and huts, benches, booking office, entries into FOBs and main station, signages, strengthening of ends of platforms among others will also be improved. The necessary work is likely to be carried out within the next six to eight months.

Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of Federation of Railway Passengers Association, said, “There is a need to improve the surface of the platforms, which are uneven at places. Some platforms also need roofs. The need for cleaner station premises including toilets is a basic necessity.”

The WR authorities have also proposed construction of 12-meter-wide foot over bridges (FOBs) at 17 stations, which is pending approval from the Railway Board.

In the city, 32 stations have been shortlisted under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The Central Railway has identified at least 15 railway stations on both main and harbour lines for developing vertical gardens. These vertical and horticulture gardens will be positioned in and around the concourse.

Sandhurst Road, Wadala, Kurla, Parel, Matunga, Diva, Mumbra, Shahad, Titwala, Igatpuri, Chinchpokli, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Byculla and Vidyavihar have been identified for vertical gardens. The scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for persons with disabilities, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, roof plazas, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centres.

