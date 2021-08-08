Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Two robbers attack cops with blade, arrested
Mumbai: Two robbers attack cops with blade, arrested
Mumbai: Two robbers attack cops with blade, arrested
mumbai news

Mumbai: Two robbers attack cops with blade, arrested

The two reached the police station and cried those two constables had assaulted them and robbed their motorcycle
READ FULL STORY
By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 11:35 PM IST

Samta Nagar police on Friday arrested two persons for robbery and assaulting police personnel with a blade.

According to Anandrao Hanke, senior police inspector, the incident took place on Friday night when the two brothers identified as Rohit Kaparla, 23, and Babu Kaparla, 21, were trying to rob an idli vendor at 2.30am. While they were trying to flee on their motorcycle, two police constables from Kurar police station who were on patrolling duty, apprehended them. On seeing the policemen, the two siblings left their two-wheeler and ran towards Samta Nagar police station which was 500 meters away.

“The two constables began searching for the robbers, not suspecting that they would have entered the police station after committing the crime,” said Hanke.

The two reached the police station and cried those two constables had assaulted them and robbed their motorcycle.

When the officers were in the process of registering the complaint, they received a wireless message about the two robbers’ escape with their description, which matched the complainants.

“We immediately contacted the Kurar police officers and detained the two brothers,” added Hanke.

However, as their lie was caught and when they were being arrested, they removed a blade from their pocket and attacked the constables of Samta Nagar police station and themselves. They tried to flee but they were intercepted and arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.