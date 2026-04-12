Mumbai: The city is set to get a Vande Bharat Sleeper train connecting Mumbai to Bengaluru after railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a go ahead for the premium semi-high-speed service earlier this week. Mum–B’luru Vande Bharat sleeper expected by 2026 end

According to railway officials the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been asked to make arrangements for serving hot meals onboard, as the journey is likely to take 16 to 18 hours. This will be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper route after the 950-km Howrah–Kamakhya corridor, which was flagged off in January this year.

On April 5, Vaishnaw confirmed the approval in a reply to member of parliament PC Mohan. “You would be pleased to know that the introduction of a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been approved,” reads the letter written by Vaishnaw.

The train is expected to significantly improve overnight travel between Mumbai and Bengaluru, two of India’s key economic hubs. It is likely to be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

Developed by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) using technology from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the details of the orange-and-grey train’s 1,140-km route is yet to be planned. “At this point, the tentative route planned is from Mumbai via Pune, Solapur, Wadi, Kalburgi till Bengaluru. Other details like the probable time taken, fares are yet to be finalised,” said a Central Railway (CR) official.

Currently, mail and express trains take about 20 to 22 hours to travel from Mumbai to Bengaluru. With a top speed of 160 kmph, the Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to cut travel time considerably. Officials also added that the train will not have a Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) system, to prevent overcrowding.

The train will feature airline-like interiors, including ergonomic berths, sensor-based lighting, modern toilets and improved soundproofing for a quieter ride. The 16-coach train will offer 823 berths across AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier and first class AC coaches. The railways plans to ramp up production, with around 12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains expected to be introduced by the end of the year.

India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper has been successfully operating between Howrah and Kamakhya since January 17. However, several passengers have complained regarding the quality of food on the train. In response, the IRCTC has asked the rail ministry to consider adding a pantry car to this premium overnight train to ensure better food quality.

Currently, the train lacks a pantry car, therefore IRCTC provides pre-packed means transported via cold chain and reheated onboard. However, railway officials said the available hot plates fail to heat meals to the desired temperature, and not all coaches have them. This has led to complaints about cold or stale food.