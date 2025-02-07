Two days after a metropolitan magistrate court ordered Maharashtra’s food and civil supplies minister Dhananjay Munde to pay an interim monthly maintenance of ₹2 lakh to his estranged first wife, Karuna Sharma, and their daughter, Shivani, his son, Seeshiv Munde, came out in support of his father and, in turn, accused his mother of physically abusing his father. In a social media post, Seeshiv also accused his mother of domestic violence against him and his sister. Munde’s son Seeshiv backs him, accuses mother of domestic violence

“...I feel it’s important for me to speak up as the media is turning my family into entertainment,” Seeshiv wrote in his post. “My father hasn’t been the best, but he was never harmful to us, unlike my mother. She had traumas, and the worst way to deal with them, which was by traumatizing us. The domestic violence she claims happened with her used to happen with me and my sister. After my father left her for physically abusing him, she asked us to leave because she had nothing to do with us.”

Seeshiv also said that his mother did not have any financial issues, adding his father had been taking care of him and his sister since 2020. “She chose not to pay the home loan, and she cooked up stories now to fight this vendetta against my father,” he wrote.

Sharma later responded to her son’s post, claiming he had written it due to pressure from Munde. However, she accepted that Munde has a good relationship with their children and that they suffered because of the case.

“My children have good relations with father Dhananjay Munde. Due to the pressure from him, Seeshiv posted a message against me. But it’s true that my children do not like the way I fight against Dhananjay in the media. They have suffered from this for the last five years. They don’t want this media trial any more. Dhananjay was calling [Seeshiv] continuously when I was speaking with the media after the family court verdict and pressurised him. My children fear that they will be put in jail,” she said.