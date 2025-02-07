Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Munde’s son Seeshiv backs him, accuses mother of domestic violence

BySwapnasaurabha Kulshreshtha
Feb 07, 2025 09:22 AM IST

Seeshiv Munde came out in support of his father, Dhananjay Munde, and, in turn, accused his mother of physically abusing his father

Two days after a metropolitan magistrate court ordered Maharashtra’s food and civil supplies minister Dhananjay Munde to pay an interim monthly maintenance of 2 lakh to his estranged first wife, Karuna Sharma, and their daughter, Shivani, his son, Seeshiv Munde, came out in support of his father and, in turn, accused his mother of physically abusing his father. In a social media post, Seeshiv also accused his mother of domestic violence against him and his sister.

Munde’s son Seeshiv backs him, accuses mother of domestic violence
Munde’s son Seeshiv backs him, accuses mother of domestic violence

“...I feel it’s important for me to speak up as the media is turning my family into entertainment,” Seeshiv wrote in his post. “My father hasn’t been the best, but he was never harmful to us, unlike my mother. She had traumas, and the worst way to deal with them, which was by traumatizing us. The domestic violence she claims happened with her used to happen with me and my sister. After my father left her for physically abusing him, she asked us to leave because she had nothing to do with us.”

Seeshiv also said that his mother did not have any financial issues, adding his father had been taking care of him and his sister since 2020. “She chose not to pay the home loan, and she cooked up stories now to fight this vendetta against my father,” he wrote.

Sharma later responded to her son’s post, claiming he had written it due to pressure from Munde. However, she accepted that Munde has a good relationship with their children and that they suffered because of the case.

“My children have good relations with father Dhananjay Munde. Due to the pressure from him, Seeshiv posted a message against me. But it’s true that my children do not like the way I fight against Dhananjay in the media. They have suffered from this for the last five years. They don’t want this media trial any more. Dhananjay was calling [Seeshiv] continuously when I was speaking with the media after the family court verdict and pressurised him. My children fear that they will be put in jail,” she said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On