Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mungantiwar announces action against DB Realty for delay in rehabilitation scheme in SGNP

Mungantiwar announces action against DB Realty for delay in rehabilitation scheme in SGNP

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jul 29, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The state forest department in Mumbai will recommend cancelling the tender of DB Realty for not implementing a slum rehabilitation scheme in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Mumbai: The state forest department will recommend cancelling the tender of DB Realty for not implementing a slum rehabilitation scheme catering to the 15,000 residents living in the area of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced on Friday in the legislative council.

HT Image
HT Image

He also announced that the government will form a committee of legislators for the rehabilitation of these residents.

In the second phase, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) appointed DB Realty for the rehabilitation scheme, Mungatiwar said, adding, “But there was no progress. In 2018, a high-level committee recommended rehabilitation work through MHADA on the 90 acres of land in Aarey. But MHADA did not get any response to its tenders. We will ask the SRA to conduct an inquiry into how DB Realty was appointed for the project and will also recommend cancelling their tender.”

When contacted for a comment, Vinod Goenka, managing director, DB Realty said the rehabilitation project is not moving ahead due to pending height clearances from the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

“Five out of 11 or 12 buildings proposed had progressed to a certain height when the AAI stopped the construction over height clearances. There was no violation by us, but AAI said the height clearances approved are wrong. My company then moved for fresh clearances and the matter is pending before the AAI for more than four years,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out