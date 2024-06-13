MU’s first merit list for degree admissions out today

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) will release its first merit list for first-year degree admissions for the academic year 2024-25 on June 13 at 5pm. Since the pre-admission online registration began on May 25, 2,50,453 students have registered online, submitting 8,70,495 applications for various courses. HT Image

As per the rule, a single student can apply for multiple courses. The colleges will conduct the admission process according to the university’s schedule and prevailing rules.

The faculty of commerce got the highest number of applications compared to other faculties (see box). The newly renamed B.Com (Management Studies) received around 41,051 applications, including autonomous and non-autonomous colleges.

As per the National Education Policy (NEP) and a Maharashtra Government decision dated April 20, 2023, this admission process will be implemented for 3-year degree courses, 4-year honours/honours with research courses, and 5-year integrated programs with multiple entry and exit points.

All admissions for the first year of the degree programs and their academic activities will follow the guidelines and provisions established by the Government of Maharashtra, University of Mumbai, and University Grants Commission in alignment with the NEP 2020, stated Pooja Raundle, Director of Examinations and Evaluation Board.