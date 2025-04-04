Menu Explore
MUTP 3B to segregate local, long-distance trains

ByShashank Rao, Mumbai
Apr 04, 2025 08:12 AM IST

The projects, estimated to cost ₹12,500 crore, are part of phase 3B of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project

Railway authorities have proposed the construction of a new rail corridor and expansion of two existing lines that will help segregate suburban and long-distance trains and also strengthen the mass transit system in the regions of Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar and north of Kalyan, HT has learnt. The projects, estimated to cost 12,500 crore, are part of phase 3B of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP).

Navi Mumbai, India - December 31, 2021: Central Railway cancels AC local train services on the Trans-Harbour line due to poor response from commuters, at Seawoods, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 31, 2021. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
Navi Mumbai, India - December 31, 2021: Central Railway cancels AC local train services on the Trans-Harbour line due to poor response from commuters, at Seawoods, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, December 31, 2021. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has proposed adding two new rail lines on the Badlapur-Karjat and Asangaon-Kasara routes, which are estimated to cost 2,500 crore. A 60-km-long new suburban rail corridor is planned on the Panvel-Vasai belt, which is expected to incur an expenditure of 10,000 crore. These projects haven’t been approved yet, with discussions still ongoing between the railways and the Maharashtra government, officials said. Around 20-25% of the new rail corridor would be elevated, officials added.

“This will ensure that the suburban rail network gets segregated,” said Vilas Wadekar, chairman and managing director, MRVC. “Apart from expanding existing rail corridors, one of the critical additions would be the new suburban line on the Panvel-Vasai route. We have also planned two elevated rail flyovers from Vasai, one each towards Virar and Borivali.”

The elevated rail flyovers will ensure that, in the near future, the railways can operate local trains from Panvel via Thane-Diva towards Virar/Dahanu and even Borivali/Andheri, depending on necessity and demand. According to railway sources, this new corridor will drastically improve connectivity on both the Main and Harbour lines of Central and Western Railways.

The new suburban corridor will pass through the dedicated freight corridor and Kalamboli Yard. It might also have access to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport and rail terminus in Panvel, officials said.

At present, the Vasai-Panvel line is used by long-distance and freight trains. Meanwhile, local trains operate on the trans-harbour rail corridor connecting Thane and Panvel. There is also a fourth rail corridor connecting Nerul, Belapur and Uran.

Works are also underway for a new suburban rail corridor on the Panvel-Karjat section at a cost of 2,782 crore. The authorities have finished constructing 70% of this new rail line, which is expected to be completed by December.

