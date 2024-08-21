 MVA calls for state-wide shutdown amid anger over Badlapur sexual assault | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
MVA calls for state-wide shutdown amid anger over Badlapur sexual assault

BySurendra P Gangan
Aug 21, 2024 02:22 PM IST

This announcement comes as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleges that the Badlapur agitations on Tuesday were politically motivated

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the state's opposition coalition, has called for a Maharashtra-wide shutdown on 24 August in response to the sexual abuse of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur. This announcement comes as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleges that the Badlapur agitations on Tuesday were politically motivated, claiming the opposition cannot accept the success of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Nana Patole of the MVA. Representational Photo. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and state Congress president Nana Patole of the MVA. Representational Photo.

MVA leaders convened on Wednesday for seat-sharing discussions ahead of assembly elections. However, given the current situation in the state, they postponed these talks to address the Badlapur incident and other crimes against women and girls.

Following the meeting, Congress state president Nana Patole announced, "MVA has given a call for Maharashtra Bandh on 24 August and all three parties and other parties will participate in Bandh." The shutdown aims to protest the Badlapur incident and the rising crime rate against women and girls.

In the wake of Tuesday's agitations and rail blockade in Badlapur, opposition parties staged protests across several parts of the state, including Thane, Pune, and areas of Marathwada. Badlapur observed a shutdown on Wednesday.

In Pune, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule participated in protests, questioning the Mahayuti government's ability to ensure the safety of women and girls in the state. She also requested the state government to withdraw her security detail, suggesting that the police force be used to maintain law and order instead. Sule stated, "We heard that lots of police are busy with security to the leaders and there are not enough police to deploy vigilance and maintain law and order. I request the government to withdraw my security and use that police force for the law and order."

Chief Minister Shinde, however, accused the opposition of politicising the Badlapur incident. "Badlapur agitations on Tuesday were politically motivated as opposition can't digest the success of Ladki Bahin scheme. There are other issues to play politics. They should be ashamed of it that they are using the sexual abuse of two minor girls for their politics. State government has taking measures to expedite the process of justice. Culprits will not be spared," he said.

