MVA creating fake narrative, claims BJP

MUMBAI: Calling the opposition march against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls an attempt to “set a fake narrative”, sensing their defeat in the ensuing local body polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a silent protest on Saturday as a counter-move. The protest was held at Girgaum, only a couple of kilometres from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s ‘Satyacha Morcha’ (Truth March) outside Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. Mumbai, India – 01, Nov 2025: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and other allies, including MNS chief Raj Thackeray, stage a massive rally in Mumbai. The protest march, led by Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Left party leaders, began at Fashion Street and culminated at Azad Maidan, CST, to protest against the Election Commission's inaction on electoral roll registration fraud, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Nov 01, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan said the opposition along with some “anti-national NGOs” have been creating “fake narratives” during elections, to distract voters. In the process, he claimed, they were denting national integrity and security.

“This time too, ahead of the local body polls, the opposition wants to invoke the fake narrative of bogus voting. After setting the narrative of “constitution in danger” during the Lok Sabha elections, they are creating confusion among voters over the electoral rolls. People, however, know that our governments at the centre and state are working for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam called the MVA’s protest march a “tamasha” (drama). Like Chavan, he too alleged that the opposition was preparing the ground for a defeat in the local bodies elections. “It is nothing but a blame-shifting attempt, as they have foreseen their defeat in the ensuing corporation and other local body polls. They have realised that voters have already decided the fate of the opposition,” said Satam.

“Instead of introspection for their loss in the assembly polls last year, the opposition is creating a fake narrative. This is not an objection against the Election Commission or the BJP, but against voters who made the right choice,” he said.

BJP leaders also pointed at the “half-hearted” participation of the Congress in the opposition rally on Saturday. Satam remarked, “Why did the state and Mumbai presidents of the Congress not participate in the march? Was it because of the fear of repercussions in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, as Raj Thackeray is part of the rally?”

The BJP silent protest was attended by skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, women’s wing chief Chitra Wagh, and other leaders.