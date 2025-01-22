MVA leaders meet for first time since polls, decision on oppn leader soon

Leaders of the three main alliance partners in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met for the first time after the state assembly elections, to take stock of the political situation in the state. Leaders of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance meet for the first time after state assembly elections.

They discussed the issue of the MVA staking its claim to the post of leader of the opposition in the assembly, and nominations to various committees of the state legislature.

The MVA also demanded the immediate dismissal of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, whose close aide Walmik Karad has been arrested in connection with murder and extortion cases in Beed district.

The meeting, on Tuesday evening, brought together leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT). It was attended by state Congress chief Nana Patole and Nasim Khan; NCP (SP) state chief Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad; and Sena (UBT) leaders Anil Parab, Sunil Prabhu and Sunil Shinde.

The post of opposition leader has been vacant as no single party in the MVA won the minimum 28 seats required for appointment to the post.

The MVA had therefore decided to claim the post as an alliance. To take a final call, it was decided that state Congress chief Nana Patole, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray would discuss the matter and their decision would be final.

The MVA leaders also decided to meet the assembly speaker, to discuss the formation of several legislature committees and the appointment of opposition MLAs to these panels.

After the meeting, Patole said, “We discussed the political situation but there was no discussion on how we will contest the elections to local bodies. We will decide on that after the elections are announced. I will discuss the issue of leader of the opposition with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray this week.”