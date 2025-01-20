Menu Explore
Speculations rife as Uddhav meets Pawar at latter’s residence

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jan 21, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Amid speculations over the existence of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence and discussed various issues, including local body elections and dialogue among MVA allies

MUMBAI: Amid speculations over the existence of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence and discussed various issues, including local body elections and dialogue among MVA allies, and also decided that their parties will participate in the Jan Akrosh Morcha, which will be held on January 25 in Mumbai to protest the murder in Beed and the custodial death in Parbhani. It was also decided that a meeting of MVA will be held soon with Congress leaders’ participation.

Mumbai: NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (R) at the launch of a book on former CM of Maharashtra A R Antulay, 'Banaam Nargis', in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI2_22_2020_000176A) (PTI)
Mumbai: NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (R) at the launch of a book on former CM of Maharashtra A R Antulay, 'Banaam Nargis', in Mumbai, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI2_22_2020_000176A) (PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) for some time now has been complaining about the absence of dialogue in MVA and through its mouthpiece, ‘Saamana’, even slammed Congress for it. Later, MP Sanjay Raut met Sharad Pawar, too. In this backdrop, Pawar and Thackeray held meeting for the first time after assembly polls. Thackeray along with son Aaditya reached the Mumbai residence of Pawar and discussed various alliance-related issues.

Sanjaty Raut said after the meeting: “The health of MVA is good. After the assembly polls, there was no dialogue but now everything is in place. Dialogue process has restarted.” He, however, said there was no decision on alliance for the local body polls.

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil said that there were general discussions on the political situation and the local bodies polls and soon there would be a meeting of leaders from all partners in MVA, and Congress leaders will also participate in it.

Follow Us On