MVA left red-faced after NCP (SP) skips major meeting before budget session

MUMBAI: Even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was all set to corner the Mahayuti government in the budget session on issues such as graft cases and law and order, the rift within its constituents came to the fore on the eve of the session, which begins today. The NCP (SP) failed to turn up for a major meeting, leaving the MVA red-faced.

While the party reportedly boycotted the meeting because it was irked at its alliance partners’ statements on the Rajya Sabha polls, the MVA claimed it was due to a “communication gap” and explained that while some NCP (SP) leaders were away, others were delayed due to work.

The meeting on Sunday was followed by a press conference at the Sena (UBT) office in Nariman Point. After boycotting the customary tea party by the state government, the MVA lambasted the Mahayuti for its “arrogance and lack of dignity”. Raising the issue of the government not appointing a leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly, the MVA said that it was because the BJP was worried about the opposition. It also attacked the state government’s “ambiguous” stand on the plane crash in which deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died last month.

Apart from the death of Ajit Pawar, the opposition is set to raise the Anti-Corruption Bureau raid on FDA minister Narhari Zirwal’s office last week. Congress leader and former minister of state for home Satej Patil said that the ACB could not conduct any raid in Mantralaya without the approval of CM and home minister Devendra Fadnavis. “I was the home MoS, and have seen how the police force works,” he said. “Fadnavis should clarify whether the raid was to corner the NCP.” Patil also alleged that the government was pushing through the Shaktipeeth Mahamarg despite resistance from farmers. He also questioned the escalation in the project cost from ₹86,000 crore to ₹1.02 lakh crore.

The opposition has also decided to hit out at the Mahayuti over the falling prices of soyabean and other agricultural produce in the light of the trade deal with the USA. “The farmers are being looted by private traders, as the prices of their produce have fallen below the minimum support price,” said Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar. “Soyabean is being sold for ₹4,000 a quintal and maze at ₹1,600 a quintal. Farmers are forced to commit suicide because of the government’s failure.”

Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the government on the Mulund accident in which an autorickshaw was crushed under a parapet being constructed at the metro site, killing two people. “The compensation was five lakh rupees,” he said. “Is this what a human life is worth in our state now? There are no jobs in urban areas, and ordinary people who are walking on the streets are being crushed under the weight of infrastructure projects. So who exactly is this state being run for and for what purpose?”

In a press conference held after the tea party, CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde hit back at the opposition parties for their criticism. “We got a letter from the opposition about boycotting it but MLAs from Sharad Pawar’s group were absent, so they even obtained the signature of a former MLA,” said Fadnavis. “The Opposition repeatedly insults the people’s mandate. They claim the ruling side is arrogant and intoxicated with power, thereby disrespecting the mandate.”

The CM said that 15 bills would be introduced, including two pending ones, in the budget session. “We will strive to present a good budget,” he said. “While providing relief to common people, strict steps are necessary to maintain the state’s fiscal discipline. We are a developing economy, so every budget requires careful balancing.” Fadnavis added that the stress on the exchequer notwithstanding, the Mahayuti would not discontinue its various populist schemes.