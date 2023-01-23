BJP-MVA face-off likely in Chinchwad, Kasba Peth bypolls

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are likely to have a face off ahead of the local body elections in the state as the opposition has indicated that it is likely to contest Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls.

Last week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced bypolls for the two assembly seats on February 27. The election was necessitated following the death of BJP MLAs—Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively. Kasba Peth MLA Tilak died on December 22 last year, while Chinchwad MLA Jagtap passed away on January 3 this year.

Leader of the opposition Ajit Pawar on Sunday indicated that the alliance partners are likely to contest the bypolls and a decision on the same may come this week as a meeting of MVA leaders has been called on January 26.

The state has a tradition of not contesting by-elections against the kin of a deceased MLA. However, political parties use the tradition conveniently. The bypolls for north Kolhapur and Pandharpur assembly constituencies were contested by the BJP, while in case of Andheri East constituency, BJP and chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) had decided to withdraw from the contest in the last minute.

Nevertheless, if the MVA contests bypolls, it will be an electoral fight between the ruling and opposition parties before the local body polls, which are expected in the next two months.

“Our MVA partners believe that they should contest elections on both the seats,” Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said, adding, “I am doubtful that the bypolls are going to be unopposed.”

The NCP had to lose the Pandharpur-Mangalwedha seat in the bypoll that was held following the death of party MLA Bharat Bhalke on April 17, 2021. The BJP not only contested against Bhalke’s son Bhagirath, but also won the seat. The opposition party would look to settle scores with the BJP by contesting from Chinchwad.

“We have staked our claim on Chinchwad in the seat sharing formula among the three parties. If party leadership allows it then the NCP will also field its candidate for the bypoll,” Ankush Kakde, NCP spokesperson, said.

On Saturday, Chinchwad city NCP held a meeting and decided to contest the bypoll and it was also apprised to the party supremo Sharad Pawar.

In 2019 assembly elections, NCP had extended its support to Shiv Sena’s rebel candidate Rahul Kalate on Chinchwad seat, who was defeated by BJP’s Laxman Jagtap by over 38,000 votes.

Meanwhile, Atul Londhe, state Congress chief spokesperson, said, “We are going to contest bypolls from Kasba Peth constituency.” In the last assembly elections, Congress candidate Arvind Shinde had to face defeat by Tilak in the constituency.

Amid talks of contesting bypolls by the opposition, BJP is of the opinion that the tradition of the state be followed. BJP leader Pravin Darekar asserted that it was BJP that followed the tradition by not contesting Andheri East bypoll. “No candidate was fielded against Ramesh Latke’s wife Rutuja Latke in the bypoll,” Darekar said.

The Andheri East bypoll held in November last year was an easy win for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rutuja Latke after Murji Patel’s name was withdrawn by the BJP.

The CM, an ally of the BJP in the state, said, “There is a tradition to make bypolls unopposed, however, it is up to others (opposition parties) to decide.”

