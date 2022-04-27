MVA minister Bacchu Kadu accused of 1.95 crore fraud, booked

Police in Akola have booked the minister of state for school education, Bacchu Kadu, on cheating and other related charges after a local court passed an order on a petition filed by Dr Dhairyawardhan Pundkar, vice president, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

An independent MLA from Amravati district, Kadu is accused of financial irregularities worth ₹1.95 crore. He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to face various charges.

Kadu, who was elected from Achalpur assembly constituency, has been charged with sections 405, 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have booked him [Bacchu Kadu] following the court order. A case was registered today and a probe will be conducted accordingly. He has been accused of siphoning off funds after getting them cleared under the district annual plan in the name of a project which doesn’t exist,” said Chandrashekhar Kadu, in-charge, City Kotwali police station.

In his defence, the minister claimed that the court directed the police to file a case without even hearing his side or seeking details from the government department concerned and all he did was to stop the funds allocated by the state government from getting lapsed.

Legislators and members of parliament suggested development works but the zilla parishad did not approve them on time, Kadu told Hindustan Times. “So, to stop the funds from getting lapsed, I decided to take up three road construction projects by appointing a government agency.”

“It raises suspicion over court decisions. How come public representatives work if courts start behaving like this? In this case, the court could have directed a preliminary probe before ordering to file a cheating case,” the minister said, adding he would approach a higher court against the order.

Kadu has founded Prahar Janshakti Party that works for the cause of farmers. He is a four-term MLA from the constituency and extended his support to the MVA government. His party got two seats in the 2019 assembly elections.

Then home minister Anil Deshmukh and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, both from the Nationalist Congress Party, were arrested after being booked on various charges by Central agencies. Apart from them, then forest minister Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena) had to resign from the ministerial position after his name surfaced in connection with the suicide of a 23-year-old woman in Pune.

