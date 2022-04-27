MVA minister Bacchu Kadu accused of ₹1.95 crore fraud, booked
Police in Akola have booked the minister of state for school education, Bacchu Kadu, on cheating and other related charges after a local court passed an order on a petition filed by Dr Dhairyawardhan Pundkar, vice president, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.
An independent MLA from Amravati district, Kadu is accused of financial irregularities worth ₹1.95 crore. He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to face various charges.
Kadu, who was elected from Achalpur assembly constituency, has been charged with sections 405, 409, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.
“We have booked him [Bacchu Kadu] following the court order. A case was registered today and a probe will be conducted accordingly. He has been accused of siphoning off funds after getting them cleared under the district annual plan in the name of a project which doesn’t exist,” said Chandrashekhar Kadu, in-charge, City Kotwali police station.
In his defence, the minister claimed that the court directed the police to file a case without even hearing his side or seeking details from the government department concerned and all he did was to stop the funds allocated by the state government from getting lapsed.
Legislators and members of parliament suggested development works but the zilla parishad did not approve them on time, Kadu told Hindustan Times. “So, to stop the funds from getting lapsed, I decided to take up three road construction projects by appointing a government agency.”
“It raises suspicion over court decisions. How come public representatives work if courts start behaving like this? In this case, the court could have directed a preliminary probe before ordering to file a cheating case,” the minister said, adding he would approach a higher court against the order.
Kadu has founded Prahar Janshakti Party that works for the cause of farmers. He is a four-term MLA from the constituency and extended his support to the MVA government. His party got two seats in the 2019 assembly elections.
Then home minister Anil Deshmukh and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, both from the Nationalist Congress Party, were arrested after being booked on various charges by Central agencies. Apart from them, then forest minister Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena) had to resign from the ministerial position after his name surfaced in connection with the suicide of a 23-year-old woman in Pune.
BJP MP undertakes padyatra to protest digging around Jagannath temple
The controversy over the construction work around the perimeter of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri thickened with Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi undertaking a padyatra to the temple despite refusal of permission by the state government. As she insisted on padyatra to the temple, the administration took her and her followers in government vehicles to the Grand Road from where they walked to the temple.
Case of child marriage, sexual assault against 19-year-old after hospital informs police of pregnancy
PUNE A 19-year-old man was booked along with his father for sexual assault and child marriage. The father-son duo was not arrested immediately. The girl, now 17 years of age, is three months pregnant, according to the police. The two were married in July 2021 in Kurkundi Thakarvasti area of Khed in Pune. The doctors registered a medico legal case and informed the police about it. Assistant police inspector S Gaikwad is investigating the case.
WR to build new bridge between Bandra and Khar stations
In a bid to speed up the construction work of the sixth railway line between Mumbai Central and Borivali, the Western Railway will soon build a new railway bridge between Bandra and Khar railway stations. The flyover will be reconstructed between the two busiest stations after demolishing the existing one. The construction work of the flyover will start post-monsoon. The new railway lines will also pass through Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel car shed.
ZP primary education dept will implement 15% fee waiver across schools
PUNE The primary education department of the zilla parishad (ZP) on Tuesday issued a notification that it will implement the 15% fee waiver announced by the government last year. The department in the notification stated that the fee waiver as announced by the government will be implemented across all schools in its jurisdiction. Primary school, education officer, Sandhya Gaikwad, ZP added that the government resolution (GR) will be implemented in all schools in the Pune region.
Supply of Alphonso mangoes increases in Pune, rates slashed by 25 % ahead of Akshaya Tritiya
PUNE Due to unexpected early rains in the last few days, farmers from the Konkan belt have started sending mango stock to Pune Market Yard. Due to the increase in supply, prices of Alphonso mangoes have been reduced by at least 25 per cent. Currently, for Ratnagiri and Devgadh Alphonso mangoes the rates are down to between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 for four to six dozen boxes as per the size of the fruit.
