Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MVA partners issue whip over Waqf bill

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Apr 02, 2025 08:22 AM IST

On Tuesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reminded the Shiv Sena (UBT) about the stand taken by party founder, late Bal Thackeray

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), both part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc, have issued a whip for their MPs over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. The NCP (SP) has asked its legislators to vote against the bill while Sena (UBT) has asked all MPs to be present in the house but not declared its stand on the bill.

(ANI)
(ANI)

A Shiv Sena (UBT) MP confirmed that the party had issued a whip. “We have been asked by party to remain present in the Lok Sabha,” he said. They party’s stand on the bill would be decided based whether changes suggested by it have been incorporated in the provisions, he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reminded the Shiv Sena (UBT) about the stand taken by party founder, late Bal Thackeray.

“Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament tomorrow. Let’s see if Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray follows the ideals of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray or follows the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi for appeasement,” the chief minister posted on his social media handles.

In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the party would declare its stand after two key BJP allies did so.

“Let Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar declare their stand on the bill. As soon as Naidu and Nitish Kumar make their stand clear, we will declare our stand,” he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / MVA partners issue whip over Waqf bill
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On