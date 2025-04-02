MVA partners issue whip over Waqf bill

Mumbai: The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), both part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc, have issued a whip for their MPs over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. The NCP (SP) has asked its legislators to vote against the bill while Sena (UBT) has asked all MPs to be present in the house but not declared its stand on the bill. (ANI)

A Shiv Sena (UBT) MP confirmed that the party had issued a whip. “We have been asked by party to remain present in the Lok Sabha,” he said. They party’s stand on the bill would be decided based whether changes suggested by it have been incorporated in the provisions, he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reminded the Shiv Sena (UBT) about the stand taken by party founder, late Bal Thackeray.

“Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament tomorrow. Let’s see if Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray follows the ideals of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray or follows the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi for appeasement,” the chief minister posted on his social media handles.

In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the party would declare its stand after two key BJP allies did so.

“Let Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar declare their stand on the bill. As soon as Naidu and Nitish Kumar make their stand clear, we will declare our stand,” he said.