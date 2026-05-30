MUMBAI: While the ruling Mahayuti alliance continues to grapple with internal differences over seat-sharing for the upcoming legislative council elections, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Friday announced a consensus on the distribution of 15 of the 17 seats going to polls. Under the agreement, the Congress will contest eight seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) four, and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) three. A decision on the remaining two seats, Nanded and Nashik, is expected shortly. MVA seals deal on 15 of 17 council seats, Congress gets lion’s share

Senior leaders of the three MVA constituents met on Friday to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement. Following the meeting, leaders announced that an agreement had been reached on 15 constituencies, while discussions were continuing over the remaining two.

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Milind Narvekar, among others. Addressing the media after the meeting, Sapkal formally announced the seat distribution. Elections to the Legislative Council are scheduled to be held on June 18.

According to the arrangement worked out among the alliance partners, the Congress will contest from Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Amravati, Ahilyanagar, Solapur, and the combined Dharashiv-Latur-Beed constituency, besides one more seat under its quota. Shiv Sena (UBT) will field candidates in Raigad, Jalgaon, Parbhani-Hingoli and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while the NCP (SP) will contest from Pune, Thane and Sangli-Satara.

After announcing the seat-sharing formula, Sapkal launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti government, alleging that the ruling alliance was attempting to turn the council elections into a “marketplace for horse-trading”.

“The ruling party is openly misusing money and power. Opposition corporators have been offered money, with advances of ₹5 lakh each. The principle of ‘money above everything else’ is dominating these elections,” Sapkal alleged.

He further claimed that competition to poach elected representatives existed even among Mahayuti allies. “The BJP-led alliance has converted elections into a horse-trading exercise. Maha Vikas Aghadi is united in resisting this authoritarian and undemocratic approach,” he said.