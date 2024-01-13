close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘My father’s dream…': Uddhav Thackeray targets BJP ahead of Ram temple consecration, writes to President Murmu

‘My father’s dream…': Uddhav Thackeray targets BJP ahead of Ram temple consecration, writes to President Murmu

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2024 01:34 PM IST

Uddhav Thackeray said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was his father Balasaheb Thackeray's dream.

Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday demanded that the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya be performed by President Droupadi Murmu as it is a matter of "national pride and the country's self-respect". The former Maharashtra chief minister also wrote to President Murmu, inviting her to participate in an aarti at Kalaram temple in Nashik on January 22, on the day of pran prathistha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla idol at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Uddhav Thackeray interacts with the media. (Satish Bate/HT file)(Hindustan Times)

Uddhav Thackeray had earlier announced that on January 22, he along with his party leaders and office-bearers will visit the historic Kalaram temple in Nashik and perform 'maha aarti' on the banks of the Godavari river. A day later, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will also hold a convention of party functionaries in Nashik, Thackeray will address a rally.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the construction of the Ram temple was also his father Balasaheb Thackeray's dream. “It is a moment of happiness that the temple is being constructed today,” Thackeray said.

"I am a Ram bhakt, a desh bhakt, and not a andh bhakt! The construction of Ram temple was also my father's dream. There should have been consultations with Shankaracharya. We will perform aarti on the banks of Godavari river on January 22," he said.

Thackeray said after the Somnath temple in Gujarat was restored, the formal restoration ceremony was held by the country's first president Dr Rajendra Prasad.

"Since this (Ayodhya Ram temple) is a matter of national pride and is related to the country's self-respect, the consecration ceremony should be held by President Murmu," he said.

A delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust on Friday called on President Murmu and formally invited her to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The delegation, including VHP working president Alok Kumar, RSS leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra, met President Murmu. Thackeray said Shiv Sainiks, who were part of the 'kar seva' in 1992, will also be felicitated in Nashik.

