Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mysterious Container washes ashore on Kalamb beach

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 08:52 am IST

“We don’t know what is inside it. Due to this mysterious container, security concerns have increased in the coastal area,” Senior police inspector Vijay Patil of the Arnala police station said.

MUMBAI: A huge container was found on the shore of the Kalamb beach in Vasai West on Tuesday morning.

Mysterious Container washes ashore on Kalamb beach
Mysterious Container washes ashore on Kalamb beach

The locals who were out for their morning walk saw the container on the shore and informed the police. Subsequently, the fire brigade arrived at the spot and moved the container.

Senior police inspector Vijay Patil of the Arnala police station said that the container might have fallen off a cargo ship in the sea and reached the coast. The container has not been identified yet. “We don’t know what is inside it. Due to this mysterious container, security concerns have increased in the coastal area,” said Patil.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mysterious Container washes ashore on Kalamb beach
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On