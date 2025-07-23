MUMBAI: A huge container was found on the shore of the Kalamb beach in Vasai West on Tuesday morning. Mysterious Container washes ashore on Kalamb beach

The locals who were out for their morning walk saw the container on the shore and informed the police. Subsequently, the fire brigade arrived at the spot and moved the container.

Senior police inspector Vijay Patil of the Arnala police station said that the container might have fallen off a cargo ship in the sea and reached the coast. The container has not been identified yet. “We don’t know what is inside it. Due to this mysterious container, security concerns have increased in the coastal area,” said Patil.