Nagpur jail sees resurgence of Covid cases, 9 inmates test positive

NAGPUR: Panic gripped the Nagpur Central Jail on Saturday as nine of its inmates tested positive for coronavirus within 24 hours, an indication of re-emergence of the virus in the prison.

Swati Sathe, deputy inspector general of prison, Nagpur circle, informed that following this development, all precautionary measures, including following a strict Covid-19 protocol have been initiated in the central jail.

Sathe shared, that the prisoners have mild symptoms and are quarantined in the jail premises.

In view of the increasing number of infections, several jail inmates had undergone Covid-19 tests a couple of days back. Of the samples collected, nine tested positive. Subsequently, the contact tracing of those infected was initiated by the jail authorities.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai gangster Arun Gawli, who was infected with Covid-19 in 2021, was granted parole by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court on the ground of his wife’s ill-health. Gawli’s parole application was rejected by the Divisional Commissioner, citing an adverse police report taking objection to his release, alleging that he is a history-sheeter, and his release on parole may create a law-and-order situation in Mumbai.

A division bench of the Bombay high court, comprising Justice SB Shukre and Justice GA Sanap, allowed the writ petition filed by Arun Gawli. The Mumbai gangster has been asked to report to Agripada police station in Mumbai after getting parole.

“We have not received the high court verdict so far. Probably we will get it on Monday and he will be released on parole subsequently,” the DIG prison, Sathe further said.