Nagpur jail sees resurgence of Covid cases, 9 inmates test positive
NAGPUR: Panic gripped the Nagpur Central Jail on Saturday as nine of its inmates tested positive for coronavirus within 24 hours, an indication of re-emergence of the virus in the prison.
Swati Sathe, deputy inspector general of prison, Nagpur circle, informed that following this development, all precautionary measures, including following a strict Covid-19 protocol have been initiated in the central jail.
Sathe shared, that the prisoners have mild symptoms and are quarantined in the jail premises.
In view of the increasing number of infections, several jail inmates had undergone Covid-19 tests a couple of days back. Of the samples collected, nine tested positive. Subsequently, the contact tracing of those infected was initiated by the jail authorities.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai gangster Arun Gawli, who was infected with Covid-19 in 2021, was granted parole by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court on the ground of his wife’s ill-health. Gawli’s parole application was rejected by the Divisional Commissioner, citing an adverse police report taking objection to his release, alleging that he is a history-sheeter, and his release on parole may create a law-and-order situation in Mumbai.
A division bench of the Bombay high court, comprising Justice SB Shukre and Justice GA Sanap, allowed the writ petition filed by Arun Gawli. The Mumbai gangster has been asked to report to Agripada police station in Mumbai after getting parole.
“We have not received the high court verdict so far. Probably we will get it on Monday and he will be released on parole subsequently,” the DIG prison, Sathe further said.
MLAs, neglected by Sena’s Mumbai bias, swung numbers for Shinde
Mumbai: A key indication to understanding the sudden and largescale rebellion in Shiv Sena's ranks lies in seeing which constituencies the rebels represent. Of the 38 Shiv Sena legislators in Eknath Shinde's camp, as many as 23 MLAs come from rural and semi-urban regions of Maharashtra.
‘Honeymoon’ over, need to deliver now: Warring to AAP government
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that the “honeymoon” period of the AAP government was over and it was time for the party to deliver on the promises it had made to people. “These have been 100 days of doom and disaster for Punjab with law and order collapsing completely and people feeling unsafe and insecure,” Warring said.
Moose Wala’s murder: History-sheeter Mohanna sent to 14-day judicial remand
History-sheeter and former Budhladha truck union president Manmohan Singh Mohanna, who has been accused of conducting recce of slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was sent to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday. Mohanna was produced in the Mansa court after his three-day police remand ended on Saturday. Punjab police had brought him on production warrants from the Mansa jail after he was found to have links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.
Disqualification petition: Deputy speaker issues summons to 16 MLAs, Shinde camp mulls legal option
Mumbai: With Eknath Shinde-led faction refusing to come to the negotiating table, Maharashtra assembly deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal on Saturday began the process of disqualification of rebel legislators. Summons have been issued to 16 MLAs, including Shinde, asking them to file a written reply by Monday evening to a disqualification petition filed by Shiv Sena.
Unknown men open fire outside panchayat secretary’s house in Moga village
Panic gripped Moga's Dala village on Saturday after two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire outside the house of panchayat secretary Sukhveer Singh, suspected to be the handiwork of gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke. Senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the incident took place in the morning when unidentified men fired at least three-four rounds outside Sukhveer's house. “Now, they have attacked my house,” he added.
