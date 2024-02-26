Nahur ROB traffic to be disrupted on Feb 29 midnight

MUMBAI: The Nahur Rail Over Bridge (ROB) along the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road in Mulund West will once again close for traffic on the midnight of February 29 when the BMC’s S Ward begins the girder work for its expansion. If all goes according to plan, one side of the Nahur ROB will be reopened to the public by June. Initiated with the aim of alleviating the major traffic congestion between Nahur and Mulund, the project is pegged at ₹72.56 crore. HT Image

Both bounds on the Nahur ROB and Mulund-Goregaon Link Road in Mulund West were closed for vehicular traffic on Friday and Saturday night. On Sunday, traffic was stopped for the launch of four girders. Two of these were launched on the south side of the ROB in Bhandup on Friday and Saturday midnight and two more are scheduled for February 29 midnight.

A BMC bridges department official explained, “There are four girders on the south side in S Ward in Bhandup and four girders on the north side in T Ward in Mulund.” Additionally, on Saturday night, four concrete girders of 15 metres length were launched over the Bombay Oxygen Nalla at the junction of Koparkar Marg.

All traffic permissions are in place, and work will continue from 11 pm to 5 am. Traffic wardens will be deployed by the contractor.

The Nahur ROB currently has only eight metres of available width and two lanes. “But with the expansion of this bridge, an additional two lanes will be available with an additional 10.5 metres width,” said the BMC official. “During peak hours and the monsoon, when there are traffic jams, congestion will be eased by around 10 minutes.”

The two remaining girders, each 26 metres in length, will be launched on the south side at midnight on February 29. “After that, only road works and approaches will remain on the Bhandup side,” explained the official. “The S ward side will not have any blockages as the road work involves only 10 metres of widening, approaches, and a vehicular underpass.”

The entire project, including the girder launch on the north side, will be completed by December 2024. “But the Bhandup side of the ROB will open by June this year,” noted the official.

As regards the work progress of Central Railway (CR), only minor works are remaining. “CR has almost cast the deck slab,” said the official. “There are four steel girders already installed above the railway tracks on the north and south side, spanning 72 metres. Only minor works of footpaths and installing anti-crash barriers remain.”