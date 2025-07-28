Nalasopara murder: Man had caught wife red handed with lover, say police

MUMBAI: The woman who allegedly killed her husband in their house in Nalasopara strangled him in his sleep on the night he had caught her with her lover, 23-year-old Monu Vishwakarma, the police said. (Shutterstock)

Gudiya Devi alias Chaman, 28, allegedly murdered her husband, Vijay Chauhan, 34, while Vishwakarma helped her conceal the body, said police. According to DCP Suhas Bav, the murder happened late at night on July 5. Chaman Devi, 28, and Vishwakarma had been allegedly having an extramarital relationship for over one and a half years. When Vijay returned home that night, he saw the two together and began fighting with her, during which he allegedly also assaulted her. Later that night, she strangled him to death in his sleep.

Chaman and Sharma put the dead body on the bed and covered it with a sheet to avoid attention from her five-year-old child, according to the statements of the accused. After this, the two hired labourers for digging a pit that was six feet long and four feet deep under the pretext of installing a water tank. After calls from her brother-in-law enquiring about Vijay, Chaman switched off her phone and executed an escape.

Last week, when Chaman accidentally switched on her phone, the police were able to trace her location to Hadapsar in Pune. Officers reached the area and searched around 3,000 houses in the Mhada area before they spotted her at a medical shop. After confirming her identity, they detained her. With an auto driver’s help, she rented a house for a month, said a police officer.

The accused were produced in the Vasai court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody till July 30.

Akhilesh Chauhan, the brother of the deceased, is unconvinced about the police investigation and said “the whole truth” of the murder is yet to be revealed.