NaMo tourism centres a gimmick to please PM, says Raj

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray claims the ‘NaMo Tourism Information and Facility Centres’ to be set up at four Maratha forts is a stunt by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde to please prime minister Narendra Modi. He claims the decision to set up these centres, initiated by the state tourism department headed by a Sena minister, was aimed at pleasing Modi so that Shinde, who is also the Shiv Sena chief, can wrest back the chief ministership. Mumbai, India – 30, Oct 2025: MNS President Raj Thackeray addressing Rally to MNS party supporters, Rangsharda Auditorium, Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct 30, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Thackeray said his party workers would resist any attempt to set up these centres, at the Raigad, Shivneri, Rajgad and Pratapgad forts. The plan was approved by the state government on Wednesday, to boost regional tourism infrastructure and provide modern amenities to visitors.

“Do they have any self-respect? This is a department run by Eknath Shinde’s party. The tourism department is setting up NaMo tourism centres at forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and they must have only names of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. How much do they want to prostrate to become CM again,’’ said Thackeray, speaking at a meeting with party workers on Thursday.

He also said the alleged mess in the electoral rolls had been exposed and claimed that this was acknowledged by prime minister Narendra Modi. “We have told the government to wait for a year and cleanse the voter list and hold elections thereafter. Only then would the results be acceptable to all. When India faced cricket match fixing allegations, all the players were removed. Here, no one is facing action for the mess caused by the Election Commission,’’ Thackeray charged.

The opposition MVA along with the MNS will be staging a massive protest march against alleged irregularities in the voter lists in Mumbai on November 1.