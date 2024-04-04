Narayan Rane holds rally in Sindhudurg

Mumbai: Union minister Narayan Rane is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat. Rane held a rally on Wednesday with the local party workers and leaders and urged them to get ready for the poll battle. Mumbai, India - April 2, 2024: BJP Party leader Narayan Rane alongwith Chitra Wagh, addressing to media during the press conference at BJP Party Office, Nariman Point, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“The MP elected from this constituency would serve in Narendra Modi’s cabinet. This is a battle for Vikasit Bharat led by Modiji. I will keep meeting you frequently till June 4,” Rane said without saying anything about his candidature. Rane is expected to be announced as a candidate by BJP in a day or two.

The alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — Mahayuti — has managed to sort out its internal differences over the Lok Sabha seats of Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Thane, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Palghar and Osmanabad (Dharashiv). According to an insider in the Mahayuti, the BJP would contest Satara, Thane and RatnagiriSindhudurg, while Shiv Sena is likely to contest from Aurangabad and Palghar and the NCP will contest from Nashik and Dharashiv.

Shinde-led Sena and BJP were at loggerheads over constituencies by claiming to be more powerful than other. Shinde camp said that they have three MLAs and two ministers representing constituencies, while BJP claimed to have power in local bodies including district council, nagar panchayats and even district bank. Rane on Tuesday ridiculed Shinde camp saying it had no strength in the constituency and its probable Kiran Samant, brother of state minister Uday Samant, has no support from people.

Rane, without shedding suspense over his candidature, said that the constituency belongs to the BJP. A day after he held the rally on Wednesday in the presence of both his sons –MLA Nitesh and former MP Nilesh- state minister and party leader Ravindra Chavan and others.

“Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg has been conceded to us, in exchange for other constituencies and it will be announced soon,” said a BJP leader. Rane and Uday Samant reportedly held a closed door meeting on Tuesday night and have decided to work together for the victory of the ruling alliance candidate.