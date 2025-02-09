Narcotics worth 2.4 crore seized from Boisar house

PALGHAR: The Palghar police on Saturday seized 1.2 kg of narcotic drugs worth ₹2.42 crore from a house in Boisar. The residential building was allegedly being by the accused used for manufacturing Mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant also known as MD. The police have arrested one accused, a Vasai resident, and are looking for four more suspects. The housing complex which was raided

After receiving a tip off, a joint team of Boisar police and the local Crime Branch carried out a raid at around 2am on Saturday in flat no 103 of building no 17 in Colour City, Katkar Pada. They seized 1,208 grams of MD as well as the raw material and equipments used in the manufacturing of the stimulant, which were all worth ₹2.42 crore, an officer said.

The arrested accused is identified as Aman Naim Murad, 29, a resident of Hakim Mohalla in Vasai.

Murad was arrested under sections 21 (contravention in relation to manufactured drugs and preparations), 22 (where the contravention involves quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity), 8(C) (prohibition of operations involved in cultivating, producing, manufacturing, selling, transporting etc of narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. He was remanded to police custody till February 11.

The police are searching for more suspects, who are Murad’s accomplices.