Missing naval personnel found in Dehradun

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old naval personnel who went missing from Mumbai last month was found in Haridwar and is currently admitted to Dehradun military hospital, said police sources. The naval personnel, Daneshwar Sahu, was posted as a steward at the Fort-based INS Angre in south Mumbai, a shore establishment with logistics and administrative support for the past two years. HT Image

Police officials said he was suffering from a blood infection. After getting discharged on August 21, Sahu told the doctor that he would take two days and would resume his duty. He then went back to the naval campus in Colaba and spoke to his mother and sister on the phone.

On August 24, Sahu’s father received a call from a navy official who informed him that Sahu was required to resume duty on August 23, but he did not and was not on the naval campus.

His elder sister, Ritika, said that her missing brother was found to be in Dehradun, but they do not know how he reached there. “We were informed by the family that Sahu was found in Haridwar by Dehradun police on Tuesday,” said Vijay Hatishkar, senior inspector, Colaba police station.

A Naval source said it appears that Sahu himself went to Dehradun, and he will be brought back to Mumbai and will be admitted to INS Asvini hospital

