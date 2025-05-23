Navi Mum, Panvel civic bodies ask residents to vacate 146 C1 bldgs

Navi Mumbai: The civic bodies of Navi Mumbai and Panvel have ordered immediate evacuation of 146 ‘extremely dangerous’ or C1 category buildings within their jurisdiction in light of the early onset of monsoon and the building collapse incident in Kalyan earlier this week that left six people dead. Water and electricity supply to these structures will be disconnected if they are not vacated, the civic bodies have warned. Of the 146 buildings under the C1 category, 66 are located within NMMC limits while the remaining 80 buildings fall within PMC limits (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Of the 146 buildings under the C1 category, 66 are located within limits of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) while the remaining 80 buildings fall within the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

On Thursday, NMMC commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde conducted a department-wise review of pre-monsoon works in the city and warned that if any of the 66 buildings were found being used, they would be vacated forthwith.

“The meteorological department has predicted that the monsoon will arrive earlier than usual this year. Hence, I have issued instructions to accelerate ongoing pre-monsoon works,” Shinde told Hindustan Times. “I have also asked for ward-wise inspection of dangerous buildings through the anti-encroachment and town planning departments.”

The civic body has identified temporary shelters, community centres and other buildings that will be used in case of emergencies, the commissioner said. Efforts were also being made to relocate hutments blocking drains and rehabilitate people residing in landslide-prone areas.

“Adequate stocks of medicines will be in place and ambulances will be ready to attend calls in case of emergencies,” he said.

The PMC has conducted a survey of extremely dangerous and dangerous buildings under its jurisdiction and uploaded the details on its website. Among the 80 structures classified under the C1 category, 18 are in ward A, 15 in ward B, 10 in ward C and 37 in ward D.

PMC commissioner Mangesh Chitale said residents of all the 80 structures had been sent notices to vacate the premises, as per sections 265 and 268 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949 and instructions from the state government.

“If the buildings are not vacated despite the warning, we will take action as per orders of the Bombay high court and the state government with respect to dangerous buildings,” said Chitale. “Electric and water supply to the buildings will be cut off and they will be demolished by the civic body with the help of the police.”

Chitale also said that owners and residents of these structures would be solely responsible in case of a building collapse. “It is also the responsibility of residents to get the structural audit of such buildings done,” he said.

The PMC has appealed to citizens to inform respective ward offices in case they notice dangerous buildings in their vicinity.