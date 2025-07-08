Navi Mumbai Airport set to begin operations in Sept

MUMBAI: The first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be operational by September, Industries Minister Uday Samant informed the Legislative Assembly on Monday. While the original target for inauguration was the end of August, minor delays have pushed the launch to the following month. Mumbai, India. Apr 04, 2025: View of Under Construction Navi Mumbai Airport. Mumbai, India. Apr 04, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

“About 95% of the construction work is complete. The airport will begin operations within the next two months,” Samant said, adding that initial services will commence with limited capacity. The second phase of the airport is expected to be rolled out a few months after the first becomes functional.

Samant was replying to a long-duration debate on investment in Maharashtra. He claimed that 87% of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the state government with companies have been realised, the highest rate in the country.

“In the last three years, the Maharashtra government signed MoUs worth ₹1.80 lakh crore, ₹7 lakh crore, and ₹15.72 lakh crore. Of the 46 companies with whom MoUs have been inked, 15 have already been allotted land, and land will be allocated to seven more in the coming days. Twenty others will be given plots as per their request, and four industrial units are set to begin operations shortly,” he said.

He further claimed Maharashtra has outpaced all other states in attracting foreign direct investment under the leadership of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The minister also emphasised the government’s focus on equitable industrial development across the state. “Gadchiroli is emerging as a steel manufacturing hub with investments worth ₹1 lakh crore. Under the CM Employment Guarantee Scheme, more than 62,000 industrial units have been established—six times more than during the previous MVA government’s tenure,” he said.

Samant also said Maharashtra is among the top three states in implementing the Centre’s Vishwakarma scheme for artisans and skilled tradespeople.

On a separate note, responding to questions about the financial health of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Samant said the civic body’s liabilities stood at ₹2.32 lakh crore and had risen by 22% over the past year. However, he dismissed claims that the increase was due to mismanagement.