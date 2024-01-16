Navi Mumbai airport to offer 4 lakh direct, indirect jobs

NAVI MUMBAI Navi Mumbai, India - Jan. 16, 2024:During Mangalprabhat Lodha Minister of Skill Development Visited , Conclave on job opportunities around NMIA highlights potential at CIDCO exhibition centre Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Four lakh direct, indirect and induced job opportunities will arise in the region around the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) that is expected to witness commercial operationalization by March 31, 2025.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia had during his inspection visit of NMIA last Saturday, declared that it holds significance not just in terms of a mega infrastructure but also employment generation. A conclave addressed by stakeholders of the project on Tuesday discussed the very potential that the project holds.

The conclave on `Opportunities around Navi Mumbai International Airport’ was organised at CIDCO Convention Centre in Vashi, for the youth of Navi Mumbai to explore employment and entrepreneurship opportunities arising around NMIA. It was organised by Atal Incubation Center- Rambhau Mhalgi Prabhodani supported by Atal Innovation Mission- NITI Ayog.

Union minister of state aviation V K Singh addressed the conclave through video conferencing. The conclave to mark `National Startup day’ was inaugurated by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the presence of MLAs Ganesh Naik, Manda Mhatre and former MLA Sandeep Naik with MLA Prashant Thakur attending the conclusion.

Former MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of Indian Council for Cultural Relation presided over the conclave that had top officials of Adani Group constructing the airport, MMRDA, CIDCO, NMMC and other government officials addressing the conclave.

Speaking on the significance of the NMIA project Jyotiraditya Scindia had during his visit said, “This is not just a Navi Mumbai or Mumbai airport project but a project of pride for the entire nation. It is not a regular project. The project holds huge potential for Mumbai as well.”

He explained, “In civil aviation field, the economic multiplier is 3.1. Taxi agencies, guide agencies, economic progress will happen. Employment multiplier is 6.0 i.e. for every direct employment there will be 6 indirect employment opportunities. There is huge job potential.”

He added, “World over, civil aviation’s contribution is significant in GDP. Today in every corner of the country, the first question is what air connectivity is like and Navi Mumbai will definitely benefit from it.”

In keeping with Scindia’s optimism, the conclave had experts speaking on the economical and livelihood related changes in airport influenced geographies. Panel discussion was held with government officials on infrastructure and living standards for Navi Mumbai citizens. Industry leaders revealed how they envisage the growth of the airport vicinity. Demonstration stalls of airport related technology startups were on display at the Conclave which provided networking opportunities across the floor.

Union minister of state aviation V K Singh who addressed the conclave through video conferencing said, “The Mumbai airport has limited space leading to flights having to wait before landing. A large city like Mumbai needs at least two airports to take care of traffic in the future and NMIA will prove to be a boon to Mumbai and the surrounding region.”

He added, “Large employment opportunities are on the anvil as it will become a major hub of passenger traffic that will start with 2 cr annually and grow to 6 cr once the airport is fully ready. It will boost various sectors like transportation, cargo, commercial space that will be utilized at the airport etc.”

Speaking at the conclave, Lodha said, “Over 4 lakh people will get job opportunities in the region due to the airport. The government will extend full support to initiatives by industrialists and local associations to promote such opportunities.”

Said Adani NMIAL CEO BVJK Sharma, “We will join the incubation centres in the region. As minister Scindia had spoken on economic and employment multipliers with respect to airports. We believe it will not just be witnessed in Navi Mumbai airport but this airport will also top in the State.”

He added, “We are trying for airport infrastructure completion by December. Once the airport is fully ready, it will provide over 1 lakh direct jobs in the region. There is going to be a lot of development in the MMR region. Our first project investment is around ₹20,000 cr and will be overall ₹70,000 cr once completed.”

Stated Sharma, “The incubation centres will become job givers more than job seekers. The youth needs to take chances and our group will always support them.”