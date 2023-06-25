Chief of BJP’s Ulwe united injured in attacked

Navi Mumbai: The NRI Coastal police are on the lookout for four unidentified accused who tried to kill Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ulwe city chief and Vahal village deputy sarpanch Amar Kesharinath Mhatre, 40, with a weapon which seemed like a gupti knife and an iron rod. HT Image

The incident happened on Friday around 8pm in sector 19B in Ulwe. Mhatre, who also has a construction business, along with his colleagues Vikesh Mhatre and Ashwin Naik had gone to the BJP office in Ulwe Sector-19B to conduct regular party work.

When leaving for home, Vikesh Mhatre and Naik were leaving in the same car and Amar Mhatre in other. When Amar Mhatre was going towards his car, three unknown men on a two-wheeler along with their fourth accomplice, already standing there approached Amar and started beating him with iron rods and bamboo sticks.

While the attacker tried to stab Amar Mhatre in the chest with a knife, he immediately bent down to save himself and suffered cuts on his head instead.

Vikesh and Naik ran to save Amar but were also beaten up by the attackers in which Vikesh suffered severe wrist injury.

The accused then fled from the place and the passersby gathered there admitted all three to Bharti Multi Specialty Hospital. “We have procured the CCTV footage of the area to trace the attackers and are working on the case,” said a police officer

The accused have been booked under the sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.