Navi Mumbai builder shot at in Chembur, chased by assailants

MUMBAI: Two bike-borne assailants opened fire multiple times at a builder in Chembur on Wednesday night, and chased his car for almost a kilometre before escaping. Mumbai, India. Apr 09, 2025: Forensic experts collect the evidence from car. Two bikers opened fire on the builder near Dimond Garden in the Chembur area of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Apr 09, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Sadruddin Khan, 50, was travelling in his Land Rover, when his assailants fired at least three bullets at him. A resident of Belapur in Navi Mumbai, Khan was on his way to Panvel when he was targeted at around 9:30pm.

The shooters fired at Khan when his car stopped at a traffic signal at the busy Diamond Garden traffic junction. They chased his car for a kilometre, till Maitri Park, en route to Trombay.

Police said Khan was seated in the front passenger seat. One of the bullets grazed Khan’s face. He has been treated for his injuries. Two bullets have been recovered from the car, while a third hit the car but is yet to be recovered. It appears to have been fired at the vehicle from the front while the assailants were chasing Khan.

Deputy commissioner of police, Navnath Dhavale, Zone 6, said, “Two shooters on a bike fired bullets at a builder when his car stopped at a signal. The shooters managed to flee and we are searching for them.”

Police immediately barricaded the crime scene and a forensic team arrived to collect evidence. Several police teams have been formed to nab the shooters. Police were stopping vehicles on the border of Mumbai and Thane, and at entry points in Navi Mumbai, said a senior police officer.

An attempt to murder case will be registered against unknown persons at the Chembur police station, said the officer.