Fishermen conduct Channel Bandh at JNPT on Friday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Navi Mumbai: Channel Bandh agitation called off after 7 hours

The JNPT project-affected fishing community, on Friday, conducted a Channel Bandh agitation, blocking ship movement at the country’s largest container port for seven hours
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:20 AM IST

The JNPT project-affected fishing community, on Friday, conducted a Channel Bandh agitation, blocking ship movement at the country’s largest container port for seven hours. This was in support of their 36-year-long pending issue of resettling the displaced families of erstwhile Sheva village.

The agitation was called off in the afternoon following the intervention of Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare, who personally promised to resolve the issue in four-five days.

“JNPT deputy chairman, Umesh Wagh, spoke to the agitators and assured that an amicable solution will be found. Wagh promised that a high-level meeting will be held next Thursday,” Dilip Koli of Paaramparik Machhimar Bachao Kruti Samiti said.

He added, “The CM and deputy CM had given orders after our previous protests and yet JNPT has not done the needful. In 1986, the government had decided to allot us a 17-acre land for the 256 displaced families and we are asking exactly the same and nothing more.”

Parmanand Koli, one of the displaced families from Hanuman Koliwada, said, “On Thursday, Raigad collector, Nidhi Chaudhary, wrote to JNPT asking to allot the land immediately to us and we are still waiting.”

The agitation was originally planned on Republic Day but was put off to February 26 with the intervention of the police who promised to have the issue resolved, said Suresh Damodar Koli, head of Hanuman Koliwada Village Reforms Committee.

The Sheva families have been relegated to transit camp at Hanuman Koliwada for 14 years. The original plan of 1986 was to allot 17 hectares at Bori Pakhadi at Uran city, which is now a wetland with mangroves growing.

Two villages – Nhava and Sheva – were acquired originally for the creation of Nhava Sheva Port Trust, which has been later renamed as JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust).

By Friday evening JNPT issued a statement which said, “JNPT has paid the entire cost towards compensation for acquiring the land and also the cost of rehabilitation to the Government of Maharashtra for resettlement of the residents of the village Hanuman Koliwada.”

JNPT said that it had fulfilled its commitments and that the state government had to take further action in the matter. It has written to the state government on the issue of second rehabilitation of village Hanuman Koliwada.

Polluted drain water on Dombivli MIDC road . (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

‘1 year after Dombivli MIDC road turned pink, no drop in pollution’

By Sajana Nambiar, Dombivli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 AM IST
A year after a road in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) turned pink, there is still no change in the pollution situation in this area, reveals a study by NGO Vanshakti
Cidco PRO says work of levelling the plot near the lake is in progress. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai residents complain of illegal dumping of debris at Lotus Lake

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The residents of Sector 27, Nerul, complained of landfilling and illegal dumping of debris in Lotus Lake destroying its beauty
RT-PCR testing at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital. (Bachchan Kumar/ /HT photo)
mumbai news

No financial irregularities in Covid testing: Navi Mumbai civic body panel report

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:25 AM IST
A three-member inquiry committee set up to probe into the false-negative reports of Covid-19 tests, prepared by some testing centres under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has submitted its report to the municipal commissioner
(BHUSHAM KOYANDE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 8,333 new Covid cases; city records 1,035 new infections

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Even as Maharashtra and Mumbai witnessed a slight drop in cases on Friday, compared to the past two days, the state is urging citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent another lockdown, which could hurt the state economy badly
A roadside eatery outside Thane railway station on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Thane: Restaurants, eateries upset over losses due to strict Covid protocols

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Following the recent action by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), hotel and other eatery owners are upset as they are incurring losses due to the permitted 50 per cent seating capacity and similar Covid protocols
Sanjay Rathod (centre) staged a show of strength at Washim, where thousands of his supporters gathered, violating Covid norms. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Sanjay Rathod’s future uncertain; BJP may disrupt Maharashtra session

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:12 AM IST
The BJP wants Sena minister Sanjay Rathod to be dropped from state Cabinet; CM Uddhav Thackeray irked over link to woman’s death by suicide, show of strength, say sources.
NCP workers protest against ED probe against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Transfer MSC Bank scam case to CBI: Petition in Bombay HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:09 AM IST
A petition has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking transfer of the investigation into the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank scam from Maharashtra Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Four, including a minor, nabbed for killing transgender in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bangur Nagar police on Friday apprehended three men and a minor boy for allegedly killing a transgender person in Malad two days ago. According to police, after four unsuccessful attempts, the four accused killed their neighbour Suresh Pujari alias Surya.
A health worker screens inbound travellers at CSMT. (Bhushan Koyande / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Dharavi sees 16 cases, highest in past four months

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Asia’s one of the largest slum cluster — Dharavi that was a Covid-19 hotspot in the initial days of the outbreak in Mumbai, has reported 16 cases on Friday, the highest in four months
Experts and state officials are of the opinion that suburban train travel is one of the reasons behind the spike in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, in the past few days. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt may restrict train travel for general public again in Mumbai

By Surendra P Gangan and Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Maharashtra government is considering imposing restrictions again on the local train commuting on suburban trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) amid the upsurge in the cases in the region over the last two weeks
Representational image.
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body starts admissions for 10 new CBSE schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:53 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started pre-primary to Class 6 admissions for its 10 newly opened CBSE schools across the city from Thursday
Terminal 1 at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 4 airlines to start flight operations from T1 from March 10

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will re-open its operations from Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flights from March 10
(HIndustan Times)
mumbai news

February sees highest number of travellers in three months: Report

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:48 PM IST
In the third week of February, India has witnessed 24,700 check-ins, reveals a report by RateGain, a leading provider of software as a services (SaaS) product that helps travel and hospitality companies with revenue and brand engagement
University of Mumbai. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai university may miss NAAC grade yet again in upcoming academic year

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:46 PM IST
This March will mark four years since the University of Mumbai’s (MU) National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade lapsed
