Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to convert green waste into biomass fuel
The green waste collected in the city by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon be processed and converted into biomass fuel, also known as briquettes. This is a pilot project aimed at making the best out of the waste collected in the city.
The primary goal behind the proposal is to make the best out of waste and reduce the load put on the landfill site. “Almost 800 tons of waste gets dumped at the landfill daily. Of this, almost 80 tons comprise green waste, which often sees a spike during monsoon. Systematic disposal of green waste is estimated to open up space by at least 25%. Additionally, it will avert the concerns of the dried leaves and branches catching fire,” said the additional city engineer, Shirish Aradhwad.
The first-of-its-kind initiative is to be done through Private Public Partnership (PPP) wherein the administration will provide the space for the companies to set up their infrastructure. NMMC will provide the space at Belapur sewerage treatment plant.
“Approximately, a three acre plot will be required to set up the plant and under PPP, it will be NMMC that will be providing the space for the plant whereas all the remaining requirements like the machinery, the processing system, sale of the end product, etc. will be the concerned contractors’ responsibility,” informed Aradhwad.
Briquette is an alternative to firewood, wood pellets and charcoal. The briquettes are to be sold to tyre companies, ceramic industries etc.
“This is going to be a very beneficial project that should result in some monetary income but primarily it should aid in optimum utilisation of space within the landfill, “ said deputy municipal commissioner, B Rajale.
The project will take around a year for execution. NMMC will approximately earn ₹70 lakh annually and 25% revenue sharing is proposed.
-
Man gets life-term for killing sex worker over jealousy
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Thursday sentenced a 31-year-old bank employee to life imprisonment for March 2015 murder of a sex worker, whom Konar visited regularly, after he came to know about her intimacy with another man. The prosecution claimed that the deceased woman was in a relationship with another man, which Konar did not like. It was contended that Konar often fought with her over her relationship with the other man.
-
With daily positivity rate between 0.10% and 0.20%, can’t call it an increase in Covid cases: Navi Mumbai civic chief
This is still in control, claimed the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. NMMC continues to maintain an average of 3,000 testing per day. NMMC has planned to increase the testing only if the positivity rate goes beyond 0.50%. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar added that currently there are no positive patients admitted in hospitals and all their facilities are shut except for CIDCO Bhavan, which is now only partially being operated. The doubling rate is 26,217 days currently.
-
Thane Sessions Court rejects anticipatory bail applications by Naik
In a major setback for MLA Ganesh Naik, anticipatory bail applications filed by him in two cases of rape and threat filed against him by Navi Mumbai police were both rejected by the Thane Sessions Court on Saturday. A 48-year-old woman claimed to be Naik's live-in partner alleged that he sexually and mentally exploited her. The complainant is upset that Naik is yet to respond to the allegations.
-
As per BNHS wildlife research organisation counting, 1.30L flamingoes sighted in Thane creek this year, the most in last 5 years
The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary Range Forest Department has claimed that more than 1.30 lakh flamingoes have visited Thane creek this year, the highest number in the last five years. It is as per the report submitted to them by The Bombay Natural History Society, a pan-India wildlife research organisation. Gujarat is the breeding ground for the flamingoes and since 1994, these birds started visiting Thane creek before going further to south.
-
45,773 loudspeakers removed,volume of 58,861 others reduced in UP
The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday said that 45,773 loudspeakers were removed from various religious places across the state during a state-wide drive launched from Monday. The state home department had on April 23 issued orders for removal of loudspeakers from religious places. It had sought compliance report by April 30 from all districts and police commissionerates on the removal of loudspeakers or reducing their volume as per directives of the UP Pollution Control Board.
