Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to convert green waste into biomass fuel

The green waste collected in the city by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will soon be processed and converted into biomass fuel, also known as briquettes. This is a pilot project aimed at making the best out of the waste collected in the city.

The primary goal behind the proposal is to make the best out of waste and reduce the load put on the landfill site. “Almost 800 tons of waste gets dumped at the landfill daily. Of this, almost 80 tons comprise green waste, which often sees a spike during monsoon. Systematic disposal of green waste is estimated to open up space by at least 25%. Additionally, it will avert the concerns of the dried leaves and branches catching fire,” said the additional city engineer, Shirish Aradhwad.

The first-of-its-kind initiative is to be done through Private Public Partnership (PPP) wherein the administration will provide the space for the companies to set up their infrastructure. NMMC will provide the space at Belapur sewerage treatment plant.

“Approximately, a three acre plot will be required to set up the plant and under PPP, it will be NMMC that will be providing the space for the plant whereas all the remaining requirements like the machinery, the processing system, sale of the end product, etc. will be the concerned contractors’ responsibility,” informed Aradhwad.

Briquette is an alternative to firewood, wood pellets and charcoal. The briquettes are to be sold to tyre companies, ceramic industries etc.

“This is going to be a very beneficial project that should result in some monetary income but primarily it should aid in optimum utilisation of space within the landfill, “ said deputy municipal commissioner, B Rajale.

The project will take around a year for execution. NMMC will approximately earn ₹70 lakh annually and 25% revenue sharing is proposed.