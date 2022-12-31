Navi Mumbai police simplify passport verification, tenant NOC process

Navi Mumbai Following complaints about housing societies demanding police NOC from tenants and police stations demanding money for providing the same, Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate has issued a notification that tenants do not have to submit any police NOC to landlords.

“Only the owner of the house needs to provide details of the tenant to the police station for record. He has to submit the Aadhaar Card copy and other details of the tenant to the police station. No society should force the tenant to procure an NOC. Though the onus is on the owner to inform the police station, even a tenant can do the same. However, in case of a foreigner, both the tenant and the owner need to furnish the documents to the police station. And this formality requires no payment to the police,” deputy commissioner (Special Branch) Prashant Mohite said.

According to the police, there is no written rule of such police NOC needed to be procured and submitted to the housing society and yet for years this has been the practice in Navi Mumbai. After police commissioner Milind Bharambe, who took charge recently, came to know about the practice, he decided to release a notification to stop the practice.

Bharambe was also informed about the slow process of passport verification at the police station and Commissionerate level due to which the common man ends up paying money to officers to get the work done faster.

“Due to the delay in the process, commissioner has now delegated a time frame of number of days for each process at police station level as well as at the Citizen Facilitation Centre (CFC). There is a specific time frame prescribed by the state government but we have reduced that number as well so that the work happens faster and common man is not harassed,” Mohite said.

Once the file from passport seva kendra (PSK) reaches the police station, they verify the documents, check criminal records and then send it to CFC at commissioner’s office from where it is sent to the regional passport office (RPO) after clearance.